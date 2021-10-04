B. Riley Financial Inc. Has $56.91 Million Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

B. Riley Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044,508 shares during the period. Franchise Group accounts for approximately 7.5% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 4.01% of Franchise Group worth $56,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 669.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,749 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after acquiring an additional 350,656 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRG shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

FRG traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.79. 2,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

