Solstein Capital LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 70.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 32.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.72. 192,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200 day moving average of $115.01.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

