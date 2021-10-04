Solstein Capital LLC Purchases 6,840 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 191.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

CMCSA traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $56.79. 569,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,498,982. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $260.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

