Solstein Capital LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 67.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 1.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $768.67.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 87,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,319. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

