Solstein Capital LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 2.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASML by 141.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $30.47 on Monday, reaching $711.34. 38,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,344. ASML Holding has a one year low of $357.38 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $814.18 and a 200 day moving average of $713.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

