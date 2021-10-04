Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 233 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,834. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.25 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.