Profund Advisors LLC Sells 4,216 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48. The firm has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

