Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 0.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,708 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.29. 25,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

