Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 1,058 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 280,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,563,000 after purchasing an additional 166,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPM traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.84. 598,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632,024. The firm has a market cap of $498.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day moving average is $156.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.09 and a one year high of $169.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

