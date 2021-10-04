Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $92.19 on Monday, hitting $2,637.06. 39,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,436.00 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,804.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2,534.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.