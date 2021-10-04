Boston Partners Sells 466,110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Partners reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,936,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466,110 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,234,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,896,852,000 after buying an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,967,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,081,000 after buying an additional 783,781 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,632,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a market capitalization of $505.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

