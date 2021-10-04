Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 155,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

