Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $17.33

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $17.85. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 191,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $3,715,339.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753 in the last 90 days. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $11,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.