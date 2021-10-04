Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $13.15

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.15, but opened at $13.80. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNGX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

