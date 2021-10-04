Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 1,282,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,660.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$16.29 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMMCF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

