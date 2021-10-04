New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.38. 140,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.02 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

