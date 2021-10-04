Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Down 46.4% in September

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of SWRAY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,424. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. Swire Pacific’s payout ratio is -67.65%.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

