Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSDOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SSDOY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.07. 23,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.41 and a beta of 0.29. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shiseido will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

