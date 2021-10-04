Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.78. Tidewater shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 700 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $89.95 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Condire Management LP bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,653,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tidewater by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 269,716 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Tidewater by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 63,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

