Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.43. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $831.57 million, a PE ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

