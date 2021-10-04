Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $4.43. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 600 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $831.57 million, a PE ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter.
Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
