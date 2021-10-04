Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,032 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.93. The stock had a trading volume of 31,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,209. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $135.11 and a one year high of $217.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

