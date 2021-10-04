$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.41. 20,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,388. The stock has a market cap of $119.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.