General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908,475 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.40% of General Mills worth $149,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 38.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after purchasing an additional 594,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in General Mills by 40.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.14. 152,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,242. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

