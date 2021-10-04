SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

CWB traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.48. 31,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $85.24. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

