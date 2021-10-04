Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

