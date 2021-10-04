Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. 12,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.