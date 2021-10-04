Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Booking comprises 0.8% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,452.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,268.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,290.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

