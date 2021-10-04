Cooke & Bieler LP Acquires 741,660 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,660 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.28% of Gentex worth $100,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Gentex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Gentex by 48,814.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 123,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. 15,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

