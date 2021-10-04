Streamr (DATA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.93 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $90.30 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.39 or 0.08758415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00290973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00114218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

