Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 8,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $81,012.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,437 shares of company stock worth $1,656,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $13,901,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackBerry by 662.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,882 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. 276,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,651,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.23. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

