Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.30 Million

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to announce sales of $89.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.10 million. Marathon Digital reported sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10,531%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $260.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $879.90 million, with estimates ranging from $802.60 million to $957.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $32.86. 181,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,021,477. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.29 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 63.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

