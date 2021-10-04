iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after purchasing an additional 111,904 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 467,526 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.