Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

SHY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $86.15. 143,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,822. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

