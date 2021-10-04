NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 232,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 542,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,973,000 after purchasing an additional 211,335 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Stryker by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $7.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.65. 14,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.64 and a 200 day moving average of $259.80. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

