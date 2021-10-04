NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 306 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Hawkins worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 1,179.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,715. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

