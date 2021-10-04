Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 127.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $405.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,352 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $412.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.11.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

