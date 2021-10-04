Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 46 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock traded down $86.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,196.78. 141,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,390.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,363.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

