Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $127.53 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Eaton worth $127,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $495,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Eaton by 18.3% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $5,189,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $150.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.87. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $98.99 and a one year high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.94.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

