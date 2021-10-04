Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 399 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.9% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $30.20. 32,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,003. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on OHI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

