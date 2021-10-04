Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.5 days.

Shares of Investor AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$22.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVSBF shares. SEB Equity Research downgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SEB Equities downgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.