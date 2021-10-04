Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Expands By 93.7%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MAV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,058. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.14.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.