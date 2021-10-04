Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Short Interest Update

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth about $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,670,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several analysts have commented on PTVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

