CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.
CK Asset stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 116,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $7.09.
About CK Asset
