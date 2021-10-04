CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,400 shares, an increase of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

CK Asset stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 116,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,447. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

