Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $122.74

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.74 and last traded at $124.99, with a volume of 23420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.71.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,761 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,738.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 30,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,904 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.