Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $85.40, with a volume of 1161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

