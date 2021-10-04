Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.70

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $395.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 79.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

