Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.70

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.70 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
