Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.96

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.96 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.17. The company has a market capitalization of $994.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Upland Software by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

