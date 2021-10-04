NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.18

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 25263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $5,176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 5,473.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 254,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.