Short Interest in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Expands By 90.9%

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned 16.45% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FICS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

