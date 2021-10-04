NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.18

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 25263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.50.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 0.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

